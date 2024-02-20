AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy to raise Hamas hostage deal, Rafah on Mideast trip

AFP Published February 20, 2024

WASHINGTON: A US envoy will seek to advance a hostage deal and press for assurances from Israel on a Rafah offensive in a trip this week, the White House said Tuesday.

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, will hold talks Tuesday in Egypt and Wednesday in Israel, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The trip comes after Qatar and Egypt mediated a proposal to free hostages seized during the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in return for a pause in Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, ruled by the Palestinian group.

McGurk will hold talks “to see if we can’t get this hostage deal in place,” Kirby told reporters.

Israel has rebuffed repeated calls to spare Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city where some 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering, many in makeshift tents.

McGurk will reiterate President Joe Biden’s concern about an operation in Rafah without protections for civilians, Kirby said.

Hamas says Gaza hostages ‘struggling to stay alive’

“Under the current circumstances, without properly accounting for the safety and security of those refugees, we continue to believe that an operation in Rafah would be a disaster,” Kirby said.

Kirby cited McGurk’s travel as he defended the latest US veto of a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza – a stance rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think most of the people around the world would love to see those hostages home with their families. And if we just voted, went along, with this resolution, the chances of doing that would be greatly reduced,” Kirby said.

The war started when Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli figures.

Hamas also took about 250 hostages – 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 30 presumed dead, according to Israel.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed more than 29,195 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Benjamin Netanyahu White House Palestinian Hamas hostage deal

Comments

200 characters

US envoy to raise Hamas hostage deal, Rafah on Mideast trip

US vetoes Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire again, pushes alternative

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

After gaining over 700 points, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Security forces kills terrorist in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

PSL 2024 day 4 round-up: Mohammad Ali, Reeza Hendricks seal second win for Multan Sultans

Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

Read more stories