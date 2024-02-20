AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Soybeans rise for second session; ample supplies curb gains

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 06:59pm

SINGAPORE/PARIS: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing to its highest level in almost one week on the back of short-covering, although rising global supplies kept a lid on prices.

Wheat edged higher after dropping to its weakest level in three months earlier in the session on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies, while corn rose for the first time in four sessions.

“There is some short-covering in the market today but overall prices are depressed due to large South American supplies,” said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director for agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

“On top of that there are improved planting prospects in the US versus 2023 for the 2024 season.”

Chicago soyabean futures rebound

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $11.80-1/2 a bushel, as of 1240 GMT. Wheat was up 0.4% to $5.61-1/4 a bushel, after dropping earlier in the session to $5.55 a bushel, the lowest since Nov. 16.

Corn added 0.7% to $4.19-1/2 a bushel.

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 32% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week and above the 25% seen at the same time a year earlier.

The US Department of Agriculture last week said that US soybean ending stocks would climb to 435 million bushels in 2024/25, the highest since 2019/20, and US corn stocks would balloon to 2.532 billion bushels, the most since the 1987/88 season.

In the wheat market, Russian export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some growth in shipments, analysts said.

Meanwhile European milling wheat futures hit 2-1/2 year lows on Monday on stiff competition from Black Sea origins.

In news, Indonesian grain buyers are boosting imports of lower quality wheat as a decline in corn output last year following a severe drought linked to an El Nino weather pattern tightened the country’s animal feed supplies.

