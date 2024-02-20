Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Dubai’s golden visa policy helping defy global office slump: report

Read here for details.

X users continue to face disruption in Pakistan for 3rd consecutive day

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

Read here for details.

IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Election outcome in Pakistan ‘may complicate’ new IMF deal: Fitch

Read here for details.

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Read here for details.