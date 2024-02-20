AIRLINK 55.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.7%)
BOP 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
FFBL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
HBL 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.58%)
HUBC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
OGDC 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIAA 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
PPL 104.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 69.33 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (4.59%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.99%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 6,210 Increased By 41.6 (0.67%)
BR30 21,138 Increased By 172.8 (0.82%)
KSE100 60,902 Increased By 442.1 (0.73%)
KSE30 20,460 Increased By 113 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Dubai’s golden visa policy helping defy global office slump: report

Read here for details.

  • X users continue to face disruption in Pakistan for 3rd consecutive day

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

Read here for details.

  • IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Election outcome in Pakistan ‘may complicate’ new IMF deal: Fitch

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories