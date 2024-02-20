BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 19, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Dubai’s golden visa policy helping defy global office slump: report
Read here for details.
- X users continue to face disruption in Pakistan for 3rd consecutive day
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January
Read here for details.
- IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Election outcome in Pakistan ‘may complicate’ new IMF deal: Fitch
Read here for details.
- Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA
Read here for details.
