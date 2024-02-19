AIRLINK 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.32%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.56%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
HBL 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
HUBC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
OGDC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.71%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.86%)
PIAA 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
PPL 98.96 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.01%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.33%)
SEARL 45.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.98%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 65.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.1%)
UNITY 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.74%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,081 Increased By 7.6 (0.13%)
BR30 20,436 Increased By 115.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 59,870 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 20,114 Increased By 14.9 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 01:31pm

Cotton arrival in Pakistan registered a slight increase of 0.3% on February 15 compared to January 31, as per the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Monday.

Total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 8.38 million bales as of February 15 compared to 8.35 million bales recorded on January 31, 2024, an increase of 0.03 million bales.

A year-on-year comparison was not available, as data was not collected on February 15, 2023, said PCGA.

Last year, flash floods in Pakistan devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

The improvement in cotton arrivals, an essential raw material for the textile sector, is a welcome development for cash-strapped Pakistan.

As per the PCGA data, cotton arrival reported a marginal increase from Punjab.

As of February 15, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 4.27 million bales as compared to 4.24 million bales reported on January 31, 2023, an increase of 0.6%.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh was 4.12 million bales compared to 4.11 million bales recorded on January 31, an increase of 0.03 million bales or 0.1%.

Cotton arrival inches up 1.1% in last two weeks of Jan: PCGA

Earlier, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) expressed its deep concern over the government’s decision to increase the captive gas price to Rs 2,750/Mmbtu and supply industry with a 35:65 domestic gas/RLNG blend, taking the price of captive power generation well above regionally competitive levels.

APTMA said the international competitiveness of Pakistan’s textiles and apparel exports is being continuously eroded by ever-increasing energy prices that are over twice those in competing regional economies.

The association said that production at these rates is not financially feasible and we are rapidly losing market share to countries like Bangladesh, India and Vietnam that have significantly lower energy tariffs.

Sindh APTMA textile sector PCGA Cotton rate rate of cotton in Punjab cotton arrivals Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association Pakistan textile sector

Comments

200 characters

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil falls as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

Govt must reduce its footprint from businesses, says caretaker energy minister at KLF

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

GTPS, SPS Faisalabad: NPGCL, Wapda at odds over ownership rights

Read more stories