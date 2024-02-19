AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:46pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the victory notifications on three National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had declared Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates winners from NA 46, NA-47, and NA-48 constituencies of the federal capital.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates, who claimed to have won these seats with a significant lead according to the Form 45, had challenged victory notifications.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurezneb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued this interim verdict while hearing intra-court appeals against IHC chief justice Amir Farooq’s decision to dismiss pleas against ECP notifications.

During the hearing, lawyer of Aamir Mughal, independent candidate from NA-46 Islamabad-I, apprised the court that his client was leading from a majority of all 343 polling stations in this constituency.

“According to Form-45, Aamir Mughal’s votes are 85, 224 while the contestant Anjum Aqeel’s votes are 43,604 but as per Form-47, Aamir Mughal’s votes were 44,317, Anjam Aqeel’s votes were 51, 958,” lawyer pleaded.

“Our application is also pending before the ECP,” he said.

To this, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb remarked: “Who is issuing these notifications in the ECP”.

