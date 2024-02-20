KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 262,526 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,043 tonnes of import cargo and 88,483 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,043 comprised of 91,021 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate &57,322 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 88,483 comprised of 79,026 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,507 tonnes of Rice &7,950 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6366 containers comprising of 2632 containers import and 3734 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 960 of 20’s and 830 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1302 of 20’s and 602 of 40’s loaded containers while 256 of 20’s and 486 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Ever Ulysses, X-Press Bardsey, Meizan, Xin Da Zhong, Ym Express, Belita & Great Spring berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, MT Lahore, Express Argentina, Xin Hong Kong, Maersk Felixstowe, Ince Northwind, Msc Spring III, Esl Zanzibar, Ever Ulysses & X-Press Capella sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Maersk Pelepas and X-Press Mekong are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 61,790tonnes, comprising 37,479tonnes imports cargo and 24,311tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952 Containers (705 TEUs Imports and 1,247 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, X-Press Mekong, MSC Spring III and Evrial carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal on Monday, 19thFebruary 2024.

