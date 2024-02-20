AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-20

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 262,526 tonnes of cargo comprising 174,043 tonnes of import cargo and 88,483 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 174,043 comprised of 91,021 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,700 tonnes of Rock Phosphate &57,322 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 88,483 comprised of 79,026 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,507 tonnes of Rice &7,950 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 6366 containers comprising of 2632 containers import and 3734 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 960 of 20’s and 830 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1302 of 20’s and 602 of 40’s loaded containers while 256 of 20’s and 486 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Ever Ulysses, X-Press Bardsey, Meizan, Xin Da Zhong, Ym Express, Belita & Great Spring berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, MT Lahore, Express Argentina, Xin Hong Kong, Maersk Felixstowe, Ince Northwind, Msc Spring III, Esl Zanzibar, Ever Ulysses & X-Press Capella sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Maersk Pelepas and X-Press Mekong are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 61,790tonnes, comprising 37,479tonnes imports cargo and 24,311tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952 Containers (705 TEUs Imports and 1,247 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, X-Press Mekong, MSC Spring III and Evrial carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal on Monday, 19thFebruary 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories