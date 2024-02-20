CCPO for action against online betting

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed to expedite action against online gambling of cricket matches and to tighten the noose around those indulging in online betting.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CCPO emphasized that raids should be conducted daily to curb online betting.

Utilizing modern technology to combat the curse of betting and keeping a close eye on social media accounts that promote online gambling, in collaboration with line departments is essential to tackle the involvement of anti-social elements in online betting, he concluded.

