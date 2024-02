LAHORE: Chohang police on Monday registered an FIR of murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu on the complaint of his brother Amir Musab who was killed the other day in a marriage ceremony.

The case was registered against Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, Khawaja Tarif alias Tefi and four unknown persons.

According to the FIR, the accused killed Amir Balaj over a 30-year-old family feud.

