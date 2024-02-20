PARTLY FACETIOUS: Shehbaz eager to become PM again: not a good move

“The Man Without a Portfolio hath spoken again.”

“Don’t step on the tail of a snake.”

“He is no krait nor a cobra, this is a green snake – non-venomous.”

“Well, his path to fame began when he threatened that the party won’t say “Pakistan khappay” in the event that anything happens to Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN).”

“For your information he made this remark even before the notification was issued, so I guess he is far-sighted and now more than ever follows NMN instructions and with NMN enjoying protocol of a chief minister in Punjab at the taxpayers’ expense even before the Punjab assembly has been summoned and elections held for the chief minister….”

“Didn’t he suffer a crushing defeat in the recent elections?”

“It doesn’t matter - I reckon he will be special advisor to the chief minister of Punjab….”

“Well, we must give him full marks for consistency.”

“Consistently toadying to NMN.”

“It got him a federal ministry during the 16-month-long Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government though no portfolio, but no, that is not what I meant when I referred to his consistency.”

“His consistency in keeping his position as the mouthpiece of NMN and Nawaz Sharif when so many others failed?”

“Well, yes, but being the mouthpiece for statements that neither the Father nor NMN can openly endorse.”

“Like what?”

“Recently he stated that Nawaz Sharif should refuse to allow his party to lead the federal government and then reports began to filter onto the social media…”

“Filter?”

“NMN’s gang is a filter, with very limited capacity, while the Man Who Must Remain Nameless launches’ tsunami.”

“So what is being filtered?”

“That Shehbaz Sharif is eager to become the prime minister again, and that is not a good move.”

“Many would agree with him…or with NMN…and why is this advice not a good one?”

“Because if the PML-N doesn’t do what it agreed to – agreed when it had grossly over-estimated its public support, then I am sure the stakeholders are not going to allow NMN to let’s put it mildly continue to enjoy the CM protocol.”

“You think the two are linked?”

“Stands to reason. You scratch my back and I will scratch yours.”

“Ah, that is indeed 101 of Pakistani politics.”

