LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 PTI activists accused in Corps Commander House attack case.

The court heard bail petitions of 214 suspects nominated in the case.

The court, however, granted bail to 19 accused including Naveed Feroz, Muhammad Akram, Altaf Hussain, Bilal Fayyaz, and Muhammad Kamran.

