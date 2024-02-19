Biden says willing to meet with US House speaker over Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he is willing to meet with Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s war against Russia that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Biden, speaking to reporters as he returned to the White House from a weekend in Delaware, said Republicans are making a big mistake by opposing aid to Ukraine for use in its war to repel Russian invaders.

Johnson has been demanding a meeting with Biden. He indicated last week he has no immediate plans to allow the chamber to vote on a $95 billion package of international security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.