Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:15pm

LONDON: Major stock markets diverged Monday as traders awaited more earnings updates this week from heavyweight companies, including HSBC bank, chip giant Nvidia and retail giant Walmart.

Focus this week will be on also minutes from the most recent policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank for clues on when markets can expect the pair to start cutting interest rates as inflation cools.

On Monday, mainland Chinese stocks were buoyant after Lunar New Year, leading gains in most other Asian markets, as figures showed holiday spending surged past pre-pandemic levels.

European stock markets rise at open

Hong Kong closed down 1.1 percent, breaking a three-day rally, with analysts saying investors felt uneasy after a decision by China’s central bank to leave a key policy rate unchanged, seen as an attempt to bolster the yuan.

Tokyo’s key Nikkei index ended flat.

In Europe, Paris and Frankfurt dropped in late morning deals. London steadied, managing to avoid an overall loss as shares in AstraZeneca rallied after the drugs giant had a lung cancer treatment approved in the United States.

“The US markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day… but China is back after a week-long holiday, and we will have earnings from Nvidia in mid-week,” noted Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index trading group.

“Investors have continually ignored the Fed’s consistent pushback against expectations of an early rate cut. Instead, they have chosen to concentrate on mostly stronger earnings and the AI optimism, taking advantage of the bullish momentum to drive stocks higher.

Razaqzada cautioned that “a correction of some sort, should not come as major surprise in the tech sector”.

A larger-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices, according to data on Friday, dealt a blow to hopes of an early interest-rate cut by the Fed.

Elsewhere Monday, oil prices dropped as weak demand growth expectations offset tensions in the crude-rich Middle East.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,718.19 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,736.40

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 17,055.23

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,749.23

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 38,470.38 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.1 percent at 16,155.61 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.6 percent at 2,910.54 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 38,627.99 points (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0775 from $1.0781 on Friday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.98 yen from 150.16 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2619 from $1.2603

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.38 pence from 85.51 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.94 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $82.84 per barrel

European shares

