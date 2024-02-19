AIRLINK 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.84%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.29%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.52%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
FCCL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
FFL 8.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.69%)
HUBC 108.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.09%)
PIAA 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.03%)
PPL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.05%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
SEARL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.66%)
SNGP 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.31%)
SSGC 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.07%)
UNITY 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.29%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,087 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,474 Increased By 152.7 (0.75%)
KSE100 59,911 Increased By 38.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 20,134 Increased By 34.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE’s Fujairah January marine bunker sales rise to five-month highs

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 12:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Marine bunker fuel sales at Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates recovered to five-month highs in January, latest data showed, in line with stronger refuelling demand globally following Red Sea events.

January sales, excluding lubricants, climbed 6.6% from the same month last year to 674,632 cubic metres (about 668,000 metric tons), based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data, published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This was also the first time in more than a year in which the monthly sales posted an annual increase, past data showed.

Ships have been topping up more at bunker hubs globally to secure fuel at more competitive prices after vessels re-routed around Africa to avoid potential attacks.

Sales at the world’s top bunker hub Singapore had posted a 12.1% yearly climb in January.

Fujairah’s high-sulphur bunker sales in January rose 23.8% from December to 207,124 cubic metres, the data showed.

Sales of high-sulphur marine fuels have trended higher at key hubs as more scrubber-installed ships came online in recent years.

Meanwhile, low-sulphur bunker sales of residual fuels and marine gasoils totalled 467,508 cubic metres at Fujairah, down 4.8% from December.

Oil falls as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

This lowered January’s market share of low-sulphur bunkers to 69% from 75% in the previous month and raised that of high-sulphur bunkers to 31% from 25%.

Fujairah retained its position as the world’s third-largest bunker hub in 2023, though sales have trended lower in the past years amid increased geopolitical risk in the Middle East that raised war insurance premiums.

United Arab Emirates Fujairah marine bunker

Comments

200 characters

UAE’s Fujairah January marine bunker sales rise to five-month highs

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil falls as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

Govt must reduce its footprint from businesses, says caretaker energy minister at KLF

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

GTPS, SPS Faisalabad: NPGCL, Wapda at odds over ownership rights

Read more stories