Technology

Chinese EV giant BYD launches new plug-in hybrid sedan with lower starting price

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 11:24am
BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Monday launched a new version of its plug-in hybrid sedan Qin Plus DM-i with a lower starting price, doubling down on price cuts to stay competitive in the world’s largest auto market.

The new model goes for a starting price of 79,800 yuan ($11,090), down 20% from the previous version.

China’s BYD plans new electric vehicle plant in Mexico, says Nikkei

The Qin Plus hybrid competes with best-selling gasoline sedans such as Nissan’s Sylphy and VW’s Lavida.

