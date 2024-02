BANGKOK: Thai banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped slightly to 2.66% of outstanding loans at the end of December 2023 from 2.70% at the end of September, the central bank said on Monday.

Thailand lowers 2024 GDP growth projection to 2.8%

However, NPLs are likely to rise but should be manageable, and the overall banking system remains resilient, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.