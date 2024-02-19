AIRLINK 54.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.71%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.09%)
DFML 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.43%)
DGKC 65.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.02%)
FCCL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
FFBL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.47%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.81 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.43%)
HUBC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
OGDC 112.00 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.92%)
PAEL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.3%)
PIAA 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PIBTL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PPL 100.21 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.29%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
SEARL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.44%)
SNGP 63.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.33%)
SSGC 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.98%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
UNITY 18.66 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.19%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 6,141 Increased By 67.2 (1.11%)
BR30 20,713 Increased By 391.7 (1.93%)
KSE100 60,332 Increased By 459 (0.77%)
KSE30 20,301 Increased By 201.8 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore inches higher on China’s post-holiday demand outlook

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 10:26am

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures edged higher on Monday, aided by hopes that demand will pick up in top consumer China with participants returning to the market after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday break.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian was up 0.42% at 960.5 yuan ($133.48) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

“Optimism of stronger demand from China boosted sentiment in the metals sector … construction activity should rise in coming weeks as the seasonal winter lull draws to an end,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

Traders bet on the prospect of further stimulus to be rolled out after China’s Premier Li Qiang on Sunday urged departments under the cabinet to do more work to boost public confidence and expectations, state media reported.

Also, China’s stocks opened higher on Monday as investors returning from the week-long holiday break snapped up tourism and film-maker stocks on the back of buoyant holiday spending data.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was, however, trading 1.88% lower at $128.8 a ton as bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve faded amid stronger-than-expected US producer prices in January.

Iron ore at one-week low on weak China data

The weakness in the Singapore benchmark came after it had climbed by over 3% over the holiday break when Chinese bourses were closed.

“Such a steep price fall is out of my expectation, as we thought prices would consolidate today; the sharp drops in the coal market might have given a blow to market confidence, dragging down ore prices as well,” said Cheng Peng at Sinosteel Futures.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted losses, with coking coal and coke down 3.91% and 2.58%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar edged down 0.34%, hot-rolled coil nudged 0.1% lower, wire rod was flat, while stainless steel added 1.25%.

China Lunar New Year Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore inches higher on China’s post-holiday demand outlook

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

SC begins hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Read more stories