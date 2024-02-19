Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for formation of a judicial commission to probe February 8 polls rigging allegations by former Commissioner Rawalpindi and issuance of notification of returned candidates on the basis of form 45.

Addressing a press conference here along with Omer Ayub Khan PTI nominee of the premiership and others, Barrister Gohar Khan demanded formation of a powerful and independent judicial commission to investigate the polls rigging allegation by the Commissioner Rawalpindi and the results of the inquiry should be shared with the public.

Omer Ayub said that he would humbly request that Chief Justice should not be part of the judicial commission of the Supreme Court because his name was mentioned by the Commissioner Rawalpindi

Allegations do not hold any weightage sans proof: CJP

Gohar Khan claimed that PTI has won 180 seats in the National Assembly but regretted that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not issued the result as per mandate that reflects the will of the people.

Omer Ayub said that that PTI immediate demand is to declare its 80 candidates as returned candidates and their notification should be issued.

Gohar Khan said that PTI candidates have won 180 NA seats, which included 42 in KP, 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh and four in Balochistan. He said that the PTI was not given a single seat in Sindh while 3 seats are due from Balochistan. He said that 50 seats of PTI have been snatched from Punjab.

He said that PTI was not allowed to hold rallies, workers’ meetings, election campaign, while election symbol was taken away and despite all these odds the party has won 180 seats as per form 45.

In reply to a question Gohar Khan said that the PTI does not demand resignation of the Chief Justice following allegations of Commissioner but demands an independent inquiry into this matter.

Omer Ayub further stated hat his party would form governments at Centre and provinces, adding that he is grateful to the founder of the PTI for nominating him for the election of the Prime Minister. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman recent statement with regard to vote of no confidence has vindicated the stance of the PTI.

He said that cote of no confidence against his party prime minister was an engineered process that has caused huge damage to the economy. He added that the economy was growing at the rate of 6 per cent and was contracted to 0.3 following vote of no confidence with in a year, electricity price has increased from Rs 17 per unit to over Rs 80 per unit, gas prices have increased manifolds and inflation was all time high to 45 per cent. He said that only PTI can steer the country out of prevailing economic crisis.

Omar Ayub said that his party supporter and leaders are facing brutalities at the hand of police. He said that police is picking up their workers in different cases, PTI workers are still missing. He said that the PTI workers are facing bogus FIRs.

He said that the PTI has won majority seats in Karachi but its seats were given to MQM. He said that notification should be issued declaring PTI candidates successful. He said that forced disappearance are happening of the PTI elected members and workers to pressurise and blamed the caretakers for this highhandedness.

Omar Ayub termed the 2024 elections as the ‘mother of all rigging’. Our objective would be to get release PTI leadership and works from the Jail and get recovered those who are missing. He said that infighting has also started among the beneficiary parties of he rigging, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People Party (PPP).

He said that PTI does not demand the annulment of the recent general elections but wanted the real mandate to be recognized, adding that the results of the February 8 polls should reflect the actual votes cast by the people.

PTI Secretary General further stated that all political parties including JUI-F, GDA and theirs declared the polls the most rigged elections, to benefit PML-N, PPP and MQM. He added hat about 30 million people have voted to PTI’s backed candidates despite snatching iconic electoral bat symbol and facing all coercion and fascism.