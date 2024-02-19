Balochistan NA seats ECP notifies returned candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification of candidates returned to the National Assembly from NA 10 seats from Balochistan provinces.

A notification issued said that in pursuance of Elections Act, 2017, the ECP hereby publishes the names of candidates returned to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a result of General Elections-2024.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won four seats out of 10 notified by the ECP. It has won NA-252 Musakhel-cum-Barkhan-cum-Loralai-cum-Duki, N4-255 Sohbat Pur-cum Jaffarabad-cum Usta Mohammad-cum-Naseerabad, N4-257 Hub-cum-Lasbela-cum-Awaran and NA-263 Quetta-II.

Jamiat Ulema-e-lslam Fazal (JUI-F) has won NA-251 Sherani-Cum-Zhob-cum-Killa Saifullah seat, Balochistan Awami Party has won NA -254 Jhal Magsi-cum-Kachhi-cum-Naseerabad, and Balochistan National Party has won NA-256 Khuzdar.

National Party has won NA-258 Panjgur-cum-Kech, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians NA-259

Kech-Cum-Gwadar, and Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party has won NA-266 Killa Abdullah-cum-Chaman seat.

