KP assembly: ECP issues notification about returned candidates

Zaheer Abbasi Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification of returned candidates to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with 87 independent candidates out of 92 seats notified on Sunday.

According to ECP, three seats were won by JUI-F and two by the PPP. The ECP in its notification stated that in pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Elections Act, 2017, it publishes the names of candidates returned to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of general election 2024.

As per list of the returned candidates to the Provincial Assembly of KP, 87 were ‘independents’, three belonged to Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazal (JUI-F) candidates and two to the Pakistan People’s Party.

The JUI-F candidates have won PK.32 Kohistan Lower seats as well as PK-111 Dera Ismail Khan-I and PK-114 Dera Ismail Khan-IV.

Pakistan People’s Party candidates have claimed two seats PK-112 Dera Ismail Khan-II and PK-115 Dera Ismail Khan-V.

On all the remaining constituencies, candidates returned to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were independents. The ECP stated that independent candidates may join a political party with in three days after the publication of notification.

