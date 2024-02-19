AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Bugti says Balochistan CM to be from PPP

Recorder Report Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan said on Sunday that their party is a party of the federation and that’s why it won in all four provinces.

According to a statement, former caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday that the PPP is the party of the federation, adding that Chief Minister of Balochistan would be of the PPP.

He said that we have accepted the election results in the interest of the country. He said that only those people have won election in Balochistan who enjoyed the support of the people. He said the PPP has got a mandate in Balochistan, while some nationalist parties are facing internal differences.

He added that security agencies have nothing to do with the election. He stated that those who have reservations on election can approach the forms provided in the constitution. He said that PPP had also won local bodies election in 14 districts. He that he and his colleague condemn instigating youth by taking the name of law enforcement agencies

He said that six independent candidates are in touch with the party leadership. He said that we have 11 members and anyone of them could be the Chief Minister Balochistan. He said that PML-N has hinted at to support the PPP in Balochistan.

