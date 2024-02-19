FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KhCCI) have joined hands to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This was agreed during a meeting between the Vice President, Aun Ali Syed and president KhCCI) and other office-bearers of both organizations here at FPCCI Regional Office.

The meeting was attended by KCCI President Javad Hussain Kazmi, Vice President Zahirullah Shinwari, and Member Syed Ali Hamad Kazmi. During the meeting they expressed their commitment to work together to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of FPCCI, Aun Ali Syed said that stated that increasing trade activities with neighboring countries is crucial for economic stability and strengthening relations.

The participants exchanged suggestions for strengthening Pak-Afghan bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for practical steps to address business community problems.

