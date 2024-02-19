AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-19

Australia, NZ dollars steady

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking on Friday likely to end a tough week on a steadier note after their US counterpart was sideswiped by surprisingly soft retail data, which also offered a helping hand to bonds. The Aussie was holding at $0.6517, leaving it steady on the week and well away from a three-month low of $0.6443. It now faces stiff resistance around $0.6543 and the 200-day moving average of $0.6567.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6104, again barely changed for the week but above a trough of $0.6048. Resistance lies around $0.6127 and $0.6158.

The kiwi weathered a brief dip when Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr skipped a chance to talk about possible rate hikes in a speech early on Friday.Orr noted there was still work to do on bringing core inflation lower but also conceded the central bank was worried about the risk of overtightening policy.

New Zealand dollar australia dollar

