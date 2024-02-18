AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
FY25: ministries asked to furnish GRB estimates

Zaheer Abbasi Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABD: The Finance Division has asked the ministries and Divisions to furnish Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) estimates for the next fiscal year (2024-25) along with budget and revised estimates for the current fiscal year.

The Finance Division has uploaded an additional form on gender responsive budgeting on its website subsequent to Budget Call Circular (BCC) 2024-25 in which it has asked the Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) to furnish BCC forms to the Finance Division (Budget Wing) by 14th June 2024.

The Finance Division has sought in the forms gender responsive budgeting with respect to equality and quality in education; (i) deterring drop out and accelerate enrollment of out of school children with particular focus on girl students; (ii) advancing digital skill and employability for girls; (iii) incentivising and supporting higher qualification pathways with focus on female youth; (iv) institutionalizing gender-transformative education; (v) providing carrier counseling training and guidance and; (vi) generating employability skill to ensure financial inclusion.

‘Elimination of Violence against Women Day’: Punjab PA building to be illuminated in orange lights today

While under health and well-being, Finance Division in the form has sought activities about; (i) contextualizing available health services for female; (ii) integrating personal health and reproductive health in formal education streams; (iii) protecting and promoting female mental health; (iv) providing hygiene and sensation facilities in educational institutions, workplaces, and markets; (v) Implementing occupation safety and health (OSH) at the workplace Convention C-176 of ILO.

While under governance, the PAOs have been asked to furnish details with respect to promoting gender-responsive data analysis planning, programming, monitoring across all programs and all ministries; advocating for accountability at highest levels; promoting gender-responsive leadership; standardizing, collating, and harmonizing collection of data on gender development and convening holistic multi-sectoral participation etc.

The Finance Division has also sought details of activities with respect to employment and economic opportunity as well as safety and security and political participation, and meaningful engagement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

