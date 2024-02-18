Japan successfully launches next-gen H3 rocket

TOKYO: Japan’s space agency toasted a successful blast-off for its new flagship rocket on Saturday, making it third time lucky after years of delays and two previous failed attempts.

The next-generation H3 has been mooted as a rival to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and could one day deliver cargo to bases on the Moon.

The latest launch follows Japan’s successful landing last month of an unmanned probe on the Moon — albeit at a wonky angle — making it just the fifth country to land a craft on the lunar surface.

The H3 launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan at 9:22 am (0022 GMT).

Cheers and applause could be heard from the JAXA control centre after the agency’s live stream announced the H3’s engines had successfully burned, meaning the rocket had made it into orbit.

Developed jointly by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 is the successor to the H-IIA launch system, which debuted in 2001.

Designed for “high flexibility, high reliability, and high cost performance”, the craft will “maintain Japan’s autonomous access to space”, JAXA says.

Unlike the reusable Falcon 9, the H3 is expendable, but scientists say the trial of its world-first technology is significant.