Reception held to celebrate ties with China, Turkiye

KARACHI: The Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong has said that China wants to see Pakistan developing and prospering, its people living a better life, the society maintaining stable and safe, and the country uniting as one to achieve national development goals.

While the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal (Jamal) Sangu has said Türkiye and Pakistan have a special relationship and no words can describe it.

They said while speaking as chief guest at a reception to celebrate brotherly relationship of Pakistan with China and Turkiye arranged by president KHA Business International Kafeel Hussain at his residence here on Friday evening.

The Chinese Consul General said since establishing diplomatic relations over 70 years ago, regardless of international and domestic changes, China and Pakistan have always been standing side by side, facing challenges hand in hand, forming a brotherly “ironclad” friendship.

He said the highly stable and continuous China-Pakistan friendship enjoys the heartfelt support of the peoples of both countries, and we are immensely proud and honored of that.

He said the year of 2023 was also the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Over the past decade, the construction of the CPEC has made significant progress. Energy projects have effectively guaranteed the energy security of Pakistan and 14 energy projects have been put into commercial operation, with peak electricity generation accounting for nearly one-third of Pakistan’s total national electricity generation. The level of infrastructure inter-connectivity in Pakistan has been further enhanced. The Sukkur-Multan Motorway, also known as the “CPEC Motorway,” greatly enhancing the speed of commuting between the two cities.

He said at present, China and Pakistan are actively promoting the related work on the upgrading of the ML-1 railway and the second phase of the Karakoram Highway (Thakot-Raikot section) rerouting project. Both sides have also agreed to keep the Khunjerab Pass open throughout the year, further facilitating economic and trade exchanges and people-to-people communication between the two sides.

He said China-Pakistan industrial cooperation is steadily advancing. The first phase of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) has been completed, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone has been held. China is willing to work with Pakistan to solidly advance the construction of special economic zones and assist Pakistan in optimizing its industrial layout according to local conditions.

The Chinese Consul General said China and Pakistan have created new highlights of cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, and people’s livelihood. “Last year, under the framework of the CPEC, we achieved the first batch of chili exports from Pakistan to China, and exports of Pakistani seafood to China overland from Karachi to Kashi, Xinjiang,” he said. In the past year, sesame seeds imported from Pakistan to China exceeded 250 million US dollars, with a growth rate exceeding 112 percent, he added.

He said China will further increase imports of agricultural products from Pakistan and send experts to Pakistan based on the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to improve export processing capabilities together with Pakistan.

Gwadar Port maintains active development momentum. As the flagship project of the CPEC, last year witnessed a significant increase in cargo throughput, and the construction of the Free Zone progressed orderly.

He said currently, the CPEC construction has entered second phase. “We will work together to create an upgraded version of the corridor focusing on growth, livelihood, innovation, green development, and openness”, he added.

The Consul General of Turkiye Cemal (Jamal) Sangu, in his speech said Pak-Turkiye relations are something from hearth to hearth and from soul to soul. “We consider ourselves two countries but one nation. Our two countries have always enjoyed close and brotherly ties, based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity,” he said.

