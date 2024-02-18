Properties of Moonis attached, court told

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has informed a special court (central-I) that properties of son of PTI President and former federal minister Moonis Elahi have been attached for being a proclaimed offender (PO) in a money laundering case.

The court directed the FIA to submit a progress report on the issuance of red notice through Interpol for the arrest of Moonis Elahi till March 14.

A report submitted in the court stated that assets owned by Moonis have been attached, whereas another property in Abu Bakar Block of New Garden Town, Lahore has been found in his name.

The court attached the said property directing sub-registrar Nishtar Town not to transfer the property further to any person.

The report further revealed that the absconding suspect was director and 99 percent owner of a private limited company styled as “ME Capital” which was holding 75 per cent ownership of Toyota Motors Gujrat.

