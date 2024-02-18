CM orders probe into Commissioner’s allegations

LAHORE: Taking strict notice of the assertions made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha that rigging in the general elections in the division was done under his supervision, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi ordered an impartial inquiry into the allegations the commission has levelled in his presser.

The CM also directed the formation of a high-powered committee to investigate the claims the commissioner has made.

He also expressed the resolve that the facts will be made public.

Moreover, the CM office has received commissioner Rawalpindi’s resignation, which is being processed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024