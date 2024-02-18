People can rebuild country by using their potential: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that no country could aspire to attain progress and prosperity without the participation of its people and Pakistan being the fifth populous country in the world, possessed immense potential to excel in every field of life.

Addressing an awards distribution ceremony of the annual Invitational Golf Tournament held at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Saturday, the president said that the people were a vital driving force for making contributions to the overall progress of a country.

“About 250 million people of Pakistan with their collective efforts can make a difference; they can transform and rebuild Pakistan by utilising their potential and intellect,” he observed.

Under the “Sports Diplomacy” initiative, Serena Hotels hosted the tournament in collaboration with the Margalla Greens Golf Club. A number of golfers, diplomats, and sports buffs attended the event.

In his address, President Alvi further underscored the significance of promoting active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits, emphasising the positive impact on national well-being and the betterment of communities.

He observed that due to the modern lifestyle, people were accustomed to the latest facilities and moving away from hectic physical activities which were not beneficial for health.

The human body responds to different exercises daily and they continue to decline with the passage of age, if no proper physical activity was adopted, he added.

The president further said that during Covid-19, Pakistan emerged as the third most successful performing country in the world due to the collective efforts by all the institutions and compilation of data.

He said that precedent could be taken as a guiding event that could help overcome different issues being faced by the country, adding that about 26 million children were out of school besides, the numerous issues of malnutrition and stunting being faced in the health sector.

The president stressed that Pakistan should also learn from the experiences of different developed countries that wade through diverse challenges.

“Things in Pakistan will turn around, I have firm belief as the people have huge potential,” he opined.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said that they would continue to utilise sports as a platform to connect with people from different segments of society to foster stronger relationships and cultivate a spirit of teamwork.

