AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-17

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up a petition seeking to declare February 8 general elections null and void and hold fresh elections within 30 days, on Monday (February 19).

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, will hear the petition of a citizen, Brigadier Ali Khan (retd).

The petitioner has prayed to the court to order fresh elections within 30 days and cited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents.

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

The plea seeks general elections under the supervision and oversight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”. The petition also seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government till the case is resolved.

The petitioner claimed that the general elections 2024 were marred by gross violations of democratic principles, including the denial of a level playing field to all political parties, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The run-up to the elections witnesses widespread pre-poll rigging, with the PTI candidates facing numerous obstacles and restrictions in their campaign efforts. The ban on rallies and public gatherings for PTI, along with the prohibition on campaigning and voter persuasion, deprived the party of its fundamental right to engage with the electorate and present its vision and policies.

He further submitted that on Election Day, despite the significant turnout of voters in support of PTI, the announcement of polling results was unnecessarily delayed by returning officers, raising serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. The subsequent revelation of widespread rigging and manipulation, resulting in the fraudulent defeat of numerous PTI candidates, further undermines the credibility of the election outcome.

In the country’s general elections held on February 8, PTI-supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, PML-N obtained 75, and PPP secured 54 seats. Various political parties and losing candidates have raised allegations of fraud in the polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC ECP Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar CJP Qazi Faez Isa General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories