Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has directed to resolve the remaining problems of Karachi Electric (KE) on a priority basis after the meeting was told that major issues of the company have been resolved.

The caretaker premier directed this while presiding over a review meeting regarding various issues of KE. The problems of Karachi Electric and suggestions for their solution were presented to the meeting,

The caretaker prime minister directed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and Karachi Electric should jointly find a solution to these problems on a priority basis and submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

The delegation of KE thanked the caretaker prime minister and his team for solving the long-standing problems of Karachi Electric.

Kakar directed that the remaining problems faced by Karachi Electric should also be resolved on a priority basis.

He added that the caretaker government has solved major long-standing problems in its short-term to move the country towards economic stability. He further stated that it was the first priority of the government to provide all facilities to the international investors and business community for foreign investment in the country. He said that the caretaker government would continue to resolve the economic issues of the country till the last working day.

The caretaker premier welcomed the signing of the interconnection agreement between National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) KE on Thursday.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of KE thanked the caretaker prime minister and the government officials for resolving the problems of the company on a priority basis.

The caretaker prime minister said that the government is trying to remove all obstacles in the way of an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the residents of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Federal Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, relevant senior officials, and the CEO of K Electric.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

