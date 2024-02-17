Durrani to attend ‘Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan’ in Doha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani will lead the country’s delegation at the Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan, to be held on 18-19 February 2024, in Doha.

The meeting is being convened by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss approaches for international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.

“Pakistan’s participation in the meeting is part of our efforts to actively engage with the international community, including the United Nations, to strengthen the efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

the meeting discussed the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crises and the recent report on a way forward by UN Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Feridun Sinirliolu.

Special envoys from UN member states and international organisations will attend the meeting while representatives from Afghanistan civil society, women’s groups, and the Afghanistan interim government authorities have also been invited.

The conference is a critical, high-level opportunity for donors and the region to chart the next steps on how to improve the situation in Afghanistan and engage with the Taliban regime.

