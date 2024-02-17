AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
Mayor to act as bridge between Sindh govt and KMC

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that he will try to act as a bridge between the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), with taking all the stakeholders along in the journey of city’s development and prosperity.

“This is the first time that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has the power both in the Sindh government and KMC,” Wahab said while talking to media after inaugurating the 3-day Soul Feast Festival at Beech view Park Clifton.

Wahab said as elections are over, and in the next ten to twelve days, the transition phase will be completed and a Jiyala government will be formed in Sindh. KMC and Sindh government will work together as per the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision.

PPP-led City council had accepted the challenge of restoring public spaces in Karachi, for which efforts are being made at all levels. We have been providing maximum recreational facilities for the people in the city. Mayor Karachi said he is happy to see that people of all ages are interested in the festival, and they are enjoying the music and traditional food, together with their families. These kinds of festivals should continue throughout the year so that the citizens get quality entertainment opportunities, he said.

Murtaza Wahab Sindh govt Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP kmc Mayor Karachi General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

