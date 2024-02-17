PML-N blames PTI for ‘digital terrorism’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar has blamed the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) for spending Rs100 billion on ‘digital terrorism’ for misleading the media about election results through fake Form 45.

“The PTI concocted a false narrative, to misguide the international media by telling lies,” he told the media at a press conference here on Friday.

Tarar, who was MNA-elect from Lahore after defeating both the PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI-supported candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas, blamed the PTI for attempting to derail democracy by making the 2024 Elections disputed. He alleged that the PTI collected Rs100 billion in KP through foul means and used the same amount on ‘digital terrorism’.

He claimed that hundreds of bogus Forms 45s were uploaded on social media by the PTI. “A presiding officer goes to the office of a Returning Officer amid security to submit Form 45,” he said, adding: “The PTI prepared the forms in haste when only 5-10 percent of initial results were uploaded on social media. The PTI started celebrating their victory over bogus Forms 45s. If the PML-N had to rig the elections, it would be done in all constituencies.”

The PML-N leader said the PTI was celebrating its victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and crying foul over rigging in Punjab elections. If elections were rigged, how Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javed Latif and Saad Rafique could lose elections, he posed a question.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI concocted a false narrative, and tried to harm the PML-N at the maximum and proof of that was available with them. She said the PML-N had submitted attested material to the Election Commission office. “There should be a forensic test of the bogus and genuine Form 45. The PTI people were in the habit of committing organised crime by building false narratives without any proof. If they had any proof to support their narrative, they would not address a press conference in Islamabad,” she added.

To a question, Marriyum said that she knew the PTI’s alliance with JUI-F would be short, as Maulana’s party was submitting their objections in the ECP.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan in a separate press conference rejected the claim of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman of bringing no trust motion against Imran Khan.

He claimed that the former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) had advised the then-opposition to withdraw the vote of no-confidence move against Imran Khan.

He said he was present in the meeting referred to by Maulana in which the heads of all political parties were present, which was held on March 26, 2022, at the B-Mess near the Punjab House. Contrary to Maulana’s claim, the PML-N leader disclosed that he (Bajwa) advised the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion.

He said the PML-N was of the view that if Imran was to step down and immediately proceed towards fresh elections, there was no need to go through the ordeal of a no-trust motion.

