‘Vote rigging’: JI observes ‘black day’

KARACHI: Reeling from the hotly fought election marred by rigging allegations marred, Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday mobilised its supporters in a bid to reclaim its ‘lost’ seats. The party supporters staged protest demos at over 100 different spots against alleged rigging in February 8 polls.

JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had given a call to observe Friday as a ‘black day’ to resent the alleged polls rigging.

Supportive crowds rallied after the Friday’s prayers in different parts of the city, shouting anti-ECP slogans.

Addressing at one of the protest spots, Osama bin Razi, the JI Karachi Deputy Chief alleged that MQM stole the public mandate in the polls. He said the public, has given its mandate to the PTI and JI but the MQM was imposed on the public despite being rejected by voters.

