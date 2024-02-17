AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-17

Power politics fuelling conflict

Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

EDITORIAL: The world has entered a highly volatile security environment, says British military think-tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, in its annual report, proclaiming that “the current military-security situation heralds what is likely to be a more dangerous decade, characterised by the brazen application by some of military power to pursue claims [a reference to Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine].”

Hence the “era of insecurity” is resetting the global defence-industrial landscape, with the United States and Europe ramping up production of missiles and ammunition after decades of underinvestment. The report, obviously, comes from a Western perspective.

The US-led Western countries are already engaged in hot and cold wars with old-new rivals via proxy in Ukraine, challenging China over Taiwan, whilst Israel pursues undeterred its genocidal campaign against the Gaza Palestinians in the strategic Middle East region.

To fund these confrontations last Tuesday the US Senate passed a $95 billion, $60 billion of which are earmarked for Ukraine so it can go on fighting a war of attrition with Russia and the rest is assigned for Israel and Taiwan to keep the power balance in America’s favour in the Middle East as well as the Asia-Pacific Region — renamed Indo-Pacific to include India among Quad members whose aim is to counter China’s growing military and political influence.

Faced with the possibility that the House of Representatives might reject the hefty aid package for Ukraine (the Republicans want that money to be spent on stopping the inflow of immigrants from Mexico rather than the war effort in Ukraine), President Joe Biden contended, “if we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbours’ territory [conveniently ignoring, of course, what a real tyrant is doing in Gaza] the consequences for America’s national security will be significant.” More to the point, he added, “our allies and adversaries alike will take notice.” This last sentence reveals what it is all about.

The great powers do not have a direct security threat from one another. But the balance of global power is changing with the rise of China, Russia reasserting its weight, and some other emerging states challenging Western dominance.

That worries the US and its European allies about losing their dominant status, from which they draw political influence, economic benefits, and the ability to control the global financial system. Fear of the status loss rather than any security-related issue is leading to what the present report’s authors call a new ‘era of insecurity’, prompting the US and Europe to ramp up production of missiles and ammunition, thus increasing the risk of conflict.

The world would be a much better place if instead of preparing for clash the big powers engaged in a healthy competition. Unfortunately, the urge for dominance is too strong for them to resist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US Senate Gaza Palestinians British military

Comments

200 characters

Power politics fuelling conflict

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories