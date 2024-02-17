AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-17

Power of words: 15th edition of KLF opened

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP) inaugurated the 15th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), highlighting ‘Sustainability’ and the power of words to ‘Change the Mindsets,’ at a local hotel. KLF, as always, is set to be a vibrant celebration of fresh ideas, creative perspectives, and the art of storytelling.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan during his welcome speech said, “To see the change, we need to change, and good literature has the remarkable ability to instigate that change, as it challenges our preconceptions, and inspires action. Through this year’s theme of sustainability, we aim to explore how words can catalyse mindset shifts, promote environmental stewardship, and drive towards a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Hussain highlighted three areas to ensure a sustainable future: affordable quality education, adequate healthcare services, and ample employment opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.

Celebrating the power of literature Conrad Tribble, US Consul General, Karachi said, “The global dynamics now require a collaborative and intrinsically combined approach towards solutions. KLF is a great platform to bring around a cohesive network of talent, voices, and stakeholders together for the best step forward. I am honoured to be part of such a celebration of diversity of voices and perspectives shaping our world. Literature has always had the power to transcend borders, connecting us through universal themes.”

Relating to the theme Dr Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany stated, “The Karachi Literature Festival’s importance is increasingly recognised on the global stage. Allama Iqbal, one of the most prominent voices of the 20th century studied in Germany and that makes our bond with Pakistan stronger. As we confront global conflicts affecting millions and environmental shifts, we also grapple with the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence. We acknowledge that navigating this landscape, literary perspectives and writings will remain invaluable.”

Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France, Karachi, said, “I’ve been visiting Pakistan, particularly Karachi, for the past 40 years. The Karachi Literature Festival is a vibrant cultural event that everyone should definitely attend. Notably, a French writer, Kanize Murad, is set to participate. Kanize Murad, the granddaughter of Turkey’s last Sultan, has family ties to Balochistan. She is known for her writings on Palestine, particularly Gaza, where the ongoing events are deeply tragic.”

Martin Dawson, Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Karachi, said, “As we explore the theme of sustainability, let us remember that literature can foster a deeper connection with our environment. I commend KLF for its commitment to promoting dialogue on concurrent issues that stand to impact life as we know it. We all find the threads that once woven create the fabric of humanity that goes beyond cultural divides.”

The 15th Edition of KLF has been greatly facilitated by the unwavering support of HBL, Getz Pharma Pvt. Ltd., NEO Paint along with other supporters of literature. In his remarks at the inaugural, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL said, “At HBL, we believe in being a proactive part of the paradigm shift. We are working on initiatives to positively impact and enable the transformative power of literature to enrich lives and inspire change. We are proud to sponsor the Karachi Literature Festival, a platform that celebrates the power of words to change mindsets.”

Top of Form

Keynote Speeches by Arif Hasan, architect, planner, activist, social researcher, and writer; and Selma Dabbagh, British-Palestinian writer, and lawyer, offered insightful perspectives on the intersection of urban planning, social activism, and provided thought-provoking insights into the themes of identity, justice, and storytelling within the context of literature and social change.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with an award distribution powered by Getz Pharma for different categories including the English Fiction Award, Urdu Poetry Award, Urdu Prose Award, and The Little Book Company Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Books in Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, and Balochi languages.

An inspirational discussion on celebrating the richness of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry had Moneeza Hashmi, Wajid Jawad, and Bari Mian. Their intellectual perspectives were complimented by a soulful recital of selected poems by Adeel Hashmi. The second panel focused on the need for modernizing agriculture and empowerment at the grassroots level, to drive economic prosperity. Muhammad Aurangzeb, Salim Raza, Miftah Ismail, and Dr Ishrat Husain were the panelists while Ali Habib moderated the stimulating conversation.

Commenting on the need to do more in the agricultural sector, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL said, “It is time to cultivate innovative solutions and sustainable practices that can lead our nation toward regional and global competitiveness.”

The film screening of Gandhi and Jinnah Return Home was followed by a Q&A session. After the launch of two books, the audience walked away highly moved and inspired by the classical dance recital by Nighat Choudhry on the much loved ‘Hum Dekhein Gey’ and ‘Bahar Aye.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Literature Festival Arshad Saeed Husain Oxford University Press Pakistan OUP Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Power of words: 15th edition of KLF opened

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories