AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% higher at 10,586.11
Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% higher at 10,586.11.

The index is up 0.18% for the week, logs three straight weekly gains.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 29.8 million shares from 25.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 961.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.1 million) from 695.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 178.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 875.2 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Read more stories