Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% higher at 10,586.11.

The index is up 0.18% for the week, logs three straight weekly gains.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 29.8 million shares from 25.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 961.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.1 million) from 695.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 178.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 875.2 million rupees, the data showed.