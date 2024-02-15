Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.35% higher at 10,568.46, snapping a two-day losing streak.

LOLC Finance and Sri Lanka Telecom were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 29.8 million shares from 25.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher on consumer staples, industrials boost

The equity market’s turnover rose to 961.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.1 million) from 695.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 178.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 875.2 million rupees, the data showed.