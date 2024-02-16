AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Star-studded ‘Dune: Part Two’ rolls into London for world premiere

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 01:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The desert planet Arrakis came to London’s Leicester Square on Thursday as the star-studded ‘Dune: Part Two’, the second instalment of the sci-fi epic featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, rolled into town for the movie’s world premiere.

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021’s ‘Dune’, with Chalamet’s lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya’s Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.

Abu Dhabi set to host ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere

Set in a future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, the franchise is based on author Frank Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name. It tackles politics, religion, the fight for precious resources and the environment.

“The first movie was a bit of homework for the audience that they had to learn about this world…there was a lot of back story, that’s done. Now the second one was more cinematic fun for me,” Villeneuve told Reuters at the London premiere, which featured a desertscape set-up and is the latest in several promotional stops for the movie.

“Much more difficult but much more fun to do.”

With its sweeping landscapes and dark mood, critics lauded the first film in reviews as a visual spectacle.

Warner Bros delays ‘Dune,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ films due to strike

‘Dune: Part Two’ sees actor Rebecca Ferguson return as Paul’s mother Jessica and Javier Bardem as Fremen leader Stilgar, and also features new additions: ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha and ‘Oppenheimer’ actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

“I stepped into a world that I already was enamoured with,” Pugh said of joining the franchise.

“It was a dream, I mean to be a part of a cast like this,” Butler said, adding that playing a villain was “quite fun.”

“I had the opportunity to see ‘Dune’… which I thought was a masterpiece. I felt so privileged to be a part of this one”

‘Dune: Part Two’, whose release was pushed back from late last year because of the Hollywood actors strike, begins its global cinema roll-out from Feb. 28.

London Dune: Part Two

Comments

200 characters

Star-studded ‘Dune: Part Two’ rolls into London for world premiere

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories