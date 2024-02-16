AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Recorder Report Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday notified a decline in the rates of imported RLNG up to 9.03 per cent on a month-to-month basis in February.

According to the notification, the Ogra states, “The decrease in RLNG prices is due to decrease in DES price.” New prices will be applicable with retrospective effect from February 1, 2024.

The new price of RLNG will be reduced to $12.9584 per mmbtu from $14.2451 per mmbtu or $1.2867 per mmbtu reduction. This price is applicable on the consumers on the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system including, Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, and other parts.

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

On the transmission stage, the Ogra allowed SSGC to charge $11.1259 per mmbtu for February which was $12.2290 per mmbtu in the previous month or $1.1031 per mmbtu decline on a month-to-month basis.

For the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), the new price for RLNG consumers has been fixed at $12.4922 per mmbtu as compared with $13.6898 per mmbtu with previous month.

In other words, it is $1.1976 per mmbtu or 8.77 per cent decline.

The regulator has worked out the cost of RLNG based at 10 RLNG cargos received in under long-term and spot purchase.

Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) for SNGPL has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.38 per cent in respect of transmission and 8.23 per cent in respect of transmission and distribution.

Whereas, 0.12 per cent UfG in respect of transmission and 14.36 per cent in respect of transmission and distribution, according to notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LNG OGRA SSGC RLNG RLNG prices imported RLNG RLNG rates

Comments

T Feb 16, 2024 09:52am
what an achievement by ogra, they deserve a nobel prize.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

