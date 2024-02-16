‘PPP wants lion’s share in NA panels’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is seeking to gain maximum posts of chairpersons of various Standing Committees of the National Assembly as it is in negotiations with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), it is learnt.

The second joint meeting of Committees for Coordination of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the formation of government was held on Thursday.

According to the sources, the PPP wants to get chairpersons of important standing committees of interior, finance, climate change, water, power, human rights, inter-provincial coordination, etc.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already announced that his party would not become a coalition partner of the PML-N government but it would contest elections for seeking constitutional posts of president of Pakistan, speaker National Assembly, and Senate chairman.

The PPP is wisely playing its cards to get perks and privileges without becoming part of the government. If the PML-N forms a government and it could not improve the economic situation and does not give relief to the people, then it will take the whole burden of poor performance.

On behalf of PML-N, Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was represented by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja (Shazi) Khan, Saeed Ghani, and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The committee agreed that the process for government formation should be completed as soon as possible. It was decided in the meeting that the proposals prepared in consultation with the members of both committees will be presented to the leadership of the PPP and the PML-N.

The leadership will take the final decision in light of the recommendations of the committee.

According to a press release issued by the party’s media cell, the members of the Coordination Committee held a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House on Thursday.

The Committee members briefed the party about the dialogues with other political parties about formation of Committee.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Bahadur Khan Sehar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024