AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.62 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.16%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SNGP 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.87%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,208 Increased By 12.9 (0.21%)
BR30 20,952 Decreased By -49.7 (-0.24%)
KSE100 60,993 Decreased By -27.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 20,503 Increased By 22 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Widespread vote ‘rigging’: JI to observe ‘black day’ today

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced that it is observing Friday as a black day to condemn the widespread election “rigging” in February 8 polls across the country.

Speaking at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief pronounced the black day call, saying that the February polls were the “worst” ever that the returning officers bulldozed with bogus results.

He also announced that his party will also participate in the GDA’s protest, besides staging hundreds of protest demonstrations in the city against the “rigged” polls, as part of the black day.

“The company comprising the MQM and other elements have badly failed as people strongly rejected them,” in the polls, he said that the MQM’s vote bank reduced phenomenally despite the “fascist tactics” to overturn the polls outcome in its favour.

The MQM vote base caved in as per the election form 45, shrinking to 162,000 comparing to 800,000 received by of the JI. “Those behind the rigging to impose MQM on Karachi have actually committed a disservice to Pakistan,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the JI has positioned its demands “very clear”, seeking nullification of the election results and forensic audit of the entire electoral process.

“Polls results should be declared without anomalies and in accordance to the forms 45,” he added that the JI will continue its efforts to land the issue of election anomalies at its logical end.

He also censured the incumbent interim rule for giving a fresh rise to the gas tariff, which he called as “illogically” and “out of proportions”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MQM GDA JI Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 February 8 polls

Comments

200 characters

Widespread vote ‘rigging’: JI to observe ‘black day’ today

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories