Widespread vote ‘rigging’: JI to observe ‘black day’ today

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday announced that it is observing Friday as a black day to condemn the widespread election “rigging” in February 8 polls across the country.

Speaking at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief pronounced the black day call, saying that the February polls were the “worst” ever that the returning officers bulldozed with bogus results.

He also announced that his party will also participate in the GDA’s protest, besides staging hundreds of protest demonstrations in the city against the “rigged” polls, as part of the black day.

“The company comprising the MQM and other elements have badly failed as people strongly rejected them,” in the polls, he said that the MQM’s vote bank reduced phenomenally despite the “fascist tactics” to overturn the polls outcome in its favour.

The MQM vote base caved in as per the election form 45, shrinking to 162,000 comparing to 800,000 received by of the JI. “Those behind the rigging to impose MQM on Karachi have actually committed a disservice to Pakistan,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He said that the JI has positioned its demands “very clear”, seeking nullification of the election results and forensic audit of the entire electoral process.

“Polls results should be declared without anomalies and in accordance to the forms 45,” he added that the JI will continue its efforts to land the issue of election anomalies at its logical end.

He also censured the incumbent interim rule for giving a fresh rise to the gas tariff, which he called as “illogically” and “out of proportions”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024