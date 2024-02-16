AIRLINK 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PAEL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.39%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,210 Increased By 15.1 (0.24%)
BR30 20,957 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 61,003 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 20,504 Increased By 22.8 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-16

Canada, Australia, NZ call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

SYDNEY: The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah.

“We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic,” the statement by the prime ministers of the three countries said.

“An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed.” Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after allowing civilians to vacate the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

The statement urged Israel not to conduct the offensive, however it said any ceasefire could not be “one sided,” and would require Hamas to disarm and immediately release all remaining hostages.

The leaders also said the International Court of Justice’s January ruling in a genocide case brought by South Africa obligated Israel to protect civilians and deliver basic services and essential humanitarian assistance.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law,” the statement said. “Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza International Court of Justice Australia and New Zealand Gaza war ceasefire in Gaza Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Canada, Australia, NZ call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories