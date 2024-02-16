AIRLINK 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.54%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
FCCL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.89%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.46 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.77%)
PAEL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIAA 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.29%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.74%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SEARL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
SNGP 63.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 31.5 (0.51%)
BR30 21,012 Increased By 9.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 61,172 Increased By 151.6 (0.25%)
KSE30 20,566 Increased By 84.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-16

‘Here for the long haul’: Protesting Indian farmers set up camp

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

SHAMBHU (India): Protesting Indian farmers relaxed inside their tractors Thursday as they awaited orders from leaders to advance on the capital, vowing they’d last longer than the police currently blocking their route.

“We are here for the long haul,” said Mela Singh, a 70-year-old from Punjab state’s Mansa district, one of the thousands of farmers setting up camp on the highway after their column was stalled by roadblocks about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of New Delhi.

“A month, six months, a year, it does not matter, we will only retreat when we win this battle.”

Community kitchens and makeshift medical clinics have been established, while other farmers snooze beneath tarpaulins stretched over their tractor trailers.

Thousands of farmers this week launched what they have dubbed “Delhi Chalo”, or “March to Delhi”, to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loans. The demonstrations come ahead of national elections likely to start in April.

They echo ones in January 2021, when farmers used their tractors to smash through barriers and rolled into New Delhi on Republic Day during their then year-long protest.

This time around, their hundreds of tractors have been halted by fearsome police barricades of concrete blocks, rolls of razor wire and barrages of tear gas when the farmers come too close.

But the tense initial energy of the protest — marked by sloganeering and farmers using kites to ward off police drones dropping tear gas from the air — has given way to a more languid wait.

The protesting farmers are in no hurry to head back home.

Kamaljit Singh, 35, insisted everyone had a cup of the super-sweet milk tea he had on offer.

“We have 100 litres (22 gallons) of milk,” said Kamaljit, a farmer from Punjab’s Patiala district, saying his village had gifted the milk to support the protest.

Farmers Indian farmers

Comments

200 characters

‘Here for the long haul’: Protesting Indian farmers set up camp

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories