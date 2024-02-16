SU marks Int’l Anthropology Day

HYDERABAD: The Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday.

The faculty members illuminated Anthropology’s diverse facets, emphasizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research.

They highlighted the discipline's strength, spanning Cultural Anthropology, Archaeology, Physical/Biological Anthropology, Linguistic Anthropology and Applied Anthropology.

On the occasion, Chairman Department of Anthropology & Archeology Dr M Hanif Laghari, Faculty members Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their students about the future opportunities within the field.

They celebrated the department's tradition of Anthropology Day since 2008 and its pioneering collaboration with AAA, raising awareness about cultural and social dimensions. Welcoming the new students, they underscored Anthropology's global significance.

The event featured successful graduates sharing their journeys, showcasing diverse career paths in government, private sectors, NGOs and research institutions. With enthusiastic student participation, the day culminated in a joyous cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of awareness posters.

