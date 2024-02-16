AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
OGDC 115.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.54%)
PAEL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.72 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.26%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SNGP 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,218 Increased By 22.9 (0.37%)
BR30 20,963 Decreased By -39 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,092 Increased By 72.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 20,532 Increased By 51 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

SU marks Int’l Anthropology Day

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

HYDERABAD: The Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Sindh Jamshoro marked International Anthropology Day in collaboration with the American Anthropological Association (AAA) here on Thursday.

The faculty members illuminated Anthropology’s diverse facets, emphasizing its holistic approach to tackling complex issues through scientific research.

They highlighted the discipline's strength, spanning Cultural Anthropology, Archaeology, Physical/Biological Anthropology, Linguistic Anthropology and Applied Anthropology.

On the occasion, Chairman Department of Anthropology & Archeology Dr M Hanif Laghari, Faculty members Dr Abdul Razaq Channa, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Dr Rafique Wassan, Ali Taqi and others engaged in fruitful discussions with their students about the future opportunities within the field.

They celebrated the department's tradition of Anthropology Day since 2008 and its pioneering collaboration with AAA, raising awareness about cultural and social dimensions. Welcoming the new students, they underscored Anthropology's global significance.

The event featured successful graduates sharing their journeys, showcasing diverse career paths in government, private sectors, NGOs and research institutions. With enthusiastic student participation, the day culminated in a joyous cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of awareness posters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SU Anthropology Day

Comments

200 characters

SU marks Int’l Anthropology Day

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories