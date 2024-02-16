AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.34%)
DGKC 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.28%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.32%)
OGDC 115.22 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.56%)
PAEL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIAA 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.54%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
SNGP 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,215 Increased By 20.3 (0.33%)
BR30 20,973 Decreased By -28.6 (-0.14%)
KSE100 61,097 Increased By 76.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 20,534 Increased By 53 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

KW&SC installing new systems to boost service delivery

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) is going to install fleet management portal and track systems in its suction and jetting machines.

With the launch of the fleet management portal, the sewerage system in the megacity will improve significantly, said Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab while presiding over a meeting regarding sewerage in Chairman Secretariat Karsaz.

With this track system, users will know where the suction and jetting machines are located, and at what point the vehicles are working.

Mayor issued orders to all the superintending and executive engineers of the KW&SC that the sewerage problems should be solved on an emergency basis. He said cleaning of lines, construction of broken manholes, replacement of sunken sewer lines and other issues should be resolved soon in collaboration with the all Town and UC chairmen.

He said that with collaboration of the World Bank and Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement (KWSSIP) effective measures are being taken to improve the sewerage system.

He said that the KW&SC is serious about solving the water supply and sewerage problems with a new commitment and a new identity. In this regard, the KW&SC has so far done many water and sewerage works from its budget in this year.

He said that the in view of the increasing population of the megacity, all resources are being utilised for the further improvement of water and sewerage system.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Special Assistant to Mayor Karachi for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, PP Leader Syed Najmi Alam, CEO KW&SC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, COO KW&SC Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio, Dil Muhammad, Sikandar Baloch, Juman Durman and all the Superintending and Executive Engineers were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murtaza Wahab KW&SC

Comments

200 characters

KW&SC installing new systems to boost service delivery

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories