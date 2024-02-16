KW&SC installing new systems to boost service delivery

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) is going to install fleet management portal and track systems in its suction and jetting machines.

With the launch of the fleet management portal, the sewerage system in the megacity will improve significantly, said Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab while presiding over a meeting regarding sewerage in Chairman Secretariat Karsaz.

With this track system, users will know where the suction and jetting machines are located, and at what point the vehicles are working.

Mayor issued orders to all the superintending and executive engineers of the KW&SC that the sewerage problems should be solved on an emergency basis. He said cleaning of lines, construction of broken manholes, replacement of sunken sewer lines and other issues should be resolved soon in collaboration with the all Town and UC chairmen.

He said that with collaboration of the World Bank and Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement (KWSSIP) effective measures are being taken to improve the sewerage system.

He said that the KW&SC is serious about solving the water supply and sewerage problems with a new commitment and a new identity. In this regard, the KW&SC has so far done many water and sewerage works from its budget in this year.

He said that the in view of the increasing population of the megacity, all resources are being utilised for the further improvement of water and sewerage system.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Special Assistant to Mayor Karachi for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, PP Leader Syed Najmi Alam, CEO KW&SC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, COO KW&SC Engineer Asadullah Khan, Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio, Dil Muhammad, Sikandar Baloch, Juman Durman and all the Superintending and Executive Engineers were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024