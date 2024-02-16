AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
CCPO Lahore chairs meeting to review police performance

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting to assess the performance of Model Town and Sadar Divisions. The meeting included a detailed review of professional affairs, with a particular focus on the overall law and order situation. During the session, the CCPO expressed dissatisfaction with officers exhibiting subpar performance and directed them to enhance their effectiveness. He instructed divisional SPs to prioritize the improvement of subordinate officers’ performance, emphasizing the police force’s commitment to safeguarding the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated that the police department cannot tolerate indifference, complacency, or negligence. He emphasized the need to address issues such as motorcycle theft, attempted murder, and property crime, instructing for expedited processing of investigative cases. The CCPO emphasized field monitoring for SDPOs and leading teams to apprehend offenders.

The CCPO assigned SHOs the responsibility of controlling night time incidents and recommended conducting decoy operations to prevent snatchings, stating that effective crime prevention should be the police force’s primary objective. He underscored the importance of employing modern policing techniques for crime control.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SPs of Model Town and Sadar Divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In-charges (Investigation).

