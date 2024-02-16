WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 15, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Feb-24 13-Feb-24 12-Feb-24 9-Feb-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan Euro 0.810714 0.814022 0.812848 0.812896 Japanese yen 0.005024 0.00505 0.005051 U.K. pound 0.949957 0.955437 0.951944 0.95141 U.S. dollar 0.756757 0.754213 0.754523 0.754638 Algerian dinar 0.0056212 0.0056113 0.005617 0.005615 Australian dollar 0.489168 0.491445 0.491798 0.489911 Botswana pula 0.0550162 0.055133 0.0549293 0.055089 Brazilian real 0.152213 0.151805 Brunei dollar 0.560395 0.560337 0.560278 Canadian dollar 0.558492 0.556368 0.560984 0.560736 Chilean peso 0.0007789 0.0007758 0.0007789 0.000788 Czech koruna 0.0319806 0.0322038 0.0322349 0.032287 Danish krone 0.108767 0.109194 0.109037 0.109061 Indian rupee 0.0091081 0.0090848 0.0090911 0.009092 Israeli New Shekel 0.206708 0.206974 0.204866 0.204842 Korean won 0.0005697 0.0005683 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45621 2.44954 2.45134 Malaysian ringgit 0.158202 0.158249 0.158122 Mauritian rupee 0.0164454 0.0165027 0.0165241 0.01651 Mexican peso 0.0442276 0.0438542 0.0442069 0.044168 New Zealand dollar 0.458254 0.462144 0.463994 0.461423 Norwegian krone 0.0715075 0.0720246 0.071806 0.071313 Omani rial 1.96816 1.96154 Peruvian sol 0.195544 0.194535 0.195422 0.195502 Philippine peso 0.013521 0.013452 0.0134939 Polish zloty 0.186425 0.187914 0.187744 0.188208 Qatari riyal 0.207287 Russian ruble 0.0082768 0.0082694 0.0082846 0.008303 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201802 0.201123 0.201206 Singapore dollar 0.560395 0.560337 0.560278 South African rand 0.0394594 0.0400251 0.0397375 0.039694 Swedish krona 0.071664 0.0723507 0.0723687 0.072056 Swiss franc 0.853165 0.856525 0.862115 0.861803 Thai baht 0.0209651 0.0210662 0.0210174 0.020998 Trinidadian dollar 0.112209 0.112001 U.A.E. dirham 0.20606 0.205368 0.205452 Uruguayan peso 0.0193134 0.019269 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

