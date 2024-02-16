AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 15, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Feb-24      13-Feb-24      12-Feb-24       9-Feb-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan
Euro                             0.810714       0.814022       0.812848       0.812896
Japanese yen                     0.005024        0.00505                      0.005051
U.K. pound                       0.949957       0.955437       0.951944        0.95141
U.S. dollar                      0.756757       0.754213       0.754523       0.754638
Algerian dinar                  0.0056212      0.0056113       0.005617       0.005615
Australian dollar                0.489168       0.491445       0.491798       0.489911
Botswana pula                   0.0550162       0.055133      0.0549293       0.055089
Brazilian real                   0.152213                      0.151805
Brunei dollar                    0.560395       0.560337                      0.560278
Canadian dollar                  0.558492       0.556368       0.560984       0.560736
Chilean peso                    0.0007789      0.0007758      0.0007789       0.000788
Czech koruna                    0.0319806      0.0322038      0.0322349       0.032287
Danish krone                     0.108767       0.109194       0.109037       0.109061
Indian rupee                    0.0091081      0.0090848      0.0090911       0.009092
Israeli New Shekel               0.206708       0.206974       0.204866       0.204842
Korean won                      0.0005697      0.0005683
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45621        2.44954        2.45134
Malaysian ringgit                0.158202       0.158249                      0.158122
Mauritian rupee                 0.0164454      0.0165027      0.0165241        0.01651
Mexican peso                    0.0442276      0.0438542      0.0442069       0.044168
New Zealand dollar               0.458254       0.462144       0.463994       0.461423
Norwegian krone                 0.0715075      0.0720246       0.071806       0.071313
Omani rial                        1.96816        1.96154
Peruvian sol                     0.195544       0.194535       0.195422       0.195502
Philippine peso                  0.013521       0.013452      0.0134939
Polish zloty                     0.186425       0.187914       0.187744       0.188208
Qatari riyal                                    0.207287
Russian ruble                   0.0082768      0.0082694      0.0082846       0.008303
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201802       0.201123       0.201206
Singapore dollar                 0.560395       0.560337                      0.560278
South African rand              0.0394594      0.0400251      0.0397375       0.039694
Swedish krona                    0.071664      0.0723507      0.0723687       0.072056
Swiss franc                      0.853165       0.856525       0.862115       0.861803
Thai baht                       0.0209651      0.0210662      0.0210174       0.020998
Trinidadian dollar               0.112209                      0.112001
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20606       0.205368       0.205452
Uruguayan peso                  0.0193134                      0.019269
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR Currency values

