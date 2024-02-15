AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza doctors measure children for malnutrition

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 10:47pm

RAFAH: Medical workers held strips of plastic around the upper arms of small children in a Rafah tent, measuring the circumferences of their arms for signs of wasting flesh as a hunger crisis hits Gaza after months of Israel’s military campaign there.

One small girl of two and a half years had tiny arms, the skin already starting to hang loose after her weight plummeted from 11kg before the conflict to just 7kg now, said her mother Hana Tabash.

Initial data from measurements taken around Gaza shows 5% of under fives in the tiny, crowded Palestinian enclave are now acutely malnourished, the U.N. humanitarian office OCHA said last week.

Doctor Muhammed Abu Sultan, one of the doctors from the Medglobal Team working with the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, said the poor health conditions in Gaza and lack of adequate food were causing the widespread malnutrition.

Doctor says Israeli forces ‘found nothing’, supplies low at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital

Aid agencies have accused Israel of hampering aid deliveries into Gaza and say the military has prevented distribution outside southern areas around Rafah. The hunger crisis is believed to be far worse in northern areas that are harder to reach.

Israel has denied there are any limitations on humanitarian aid entering Gaza and has ascribed any problems to U.N. distribution capacity.

Tabash said her daughter had been underweight even before the war began but as the family had fled their home in Khan Younis, ending up displaced in Rafah where a million people are sleeping in rough shelters, she grew thinner still.

“I used to give her medical treatments and supplements but with the current situation I can’t find a solution for her,” Tabash said, adding that her daughter had developmental delays.

The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters stormed border defences into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s air and ground offensive since then has killed more than 28,500 people, also mostly civilians, say health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

UNICEF’s regional communications head Ammar Ammar, based in Jordan, said that over the coming weeks there would be at least 10,000 children in Gaza whose lives are at risk from malnutrition exacerbated by a lack of clean drinking water.

“There is also a direct impact in terms of physical development, cognitive ability, school performance and productivity later in life,” from the malnutrition they are suffering now, Ammar added.

Gaza UNICEF Israel Hamas war Gaza war Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Gaza doctors measure children for malnutrition

PTI calls for countrywide protests on Saturday against ‘poll rigging’

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Election impact on Reko Diq project: Barrick CEO says civil servants leading discussions are the same

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Adiala jail

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Read more stories