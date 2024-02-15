AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Top Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post war plan

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 06:19pm

JERUSALEM: Top ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government rejected Palestinian statehood on Thursday following a Washington Post report that Israel’s main ally the United States was advancing plans to establish a Palestinian state.

“We will in no way agree to this plan, which says Palestinians deserve a prize for the terrible massacre they carried out against us: a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

“A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel as was proven on Oct. 7,” he said, adding that he will demand the security cabinet, set to meet later on Thursday, to take a clear position against Palestinian statehood.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the United States was working with some Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia – with which Israel has long sought to establish diplomatic ties - on a post war plan for the region that would include a firm timeline for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Starlink satellites approved for use in Israel and Gaza

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said any political initiative that did not begin with a Palestinian state as a full member of the United Nations was “doomed to failure”.

Echoing Smotrich in separate remarks were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Education Minister Yoav Kisch and lawmaker Matan Kahana, a member of the National Unity Party headed by main Netanyahu challenger Benny Gantz.

“This is a catastrophe, to reward the Palestinians after Oct. 7 by establishing a state,” Chikli of Netanyahu’s Likud party told Army Radio.

The latest Gaza war erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas led an attack on southern Israeli towns in which Israeli authorities say 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage.

In the more than 130 days since, Israel has killed more than 28,600 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities, in an unrelenting air, land and sea offensive that has laid much of Gaza to waste and displaced most of its 2.3 million population.

Israel military says ‘begins series’ of Lebanon air strikes

Millions of Palestinians live under varying degrees of Israeli rule but only a fraction are citizens. The Palestinian Authority has for years called for an end to Israel’s occupation and settlement expansion in the West Bank - among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war - where it wants to form a state that includes East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Palestinians and the international community for the most part consider the settlements to be illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical, biblical and political links to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu MENA Jerusalem Israeli air strikes Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict

Comments

200 characters

Top Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post war plan

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories